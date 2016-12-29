REMAND HEARINGS BY VIDEO-CONFERENCING COMING SOON

MANZINI – CJ Bheki Maphalala, HMCS Commi-ssioner General Mzuthini Ntshangase and Minister Edgar Hillary attend the testing of the first Remote Remand at the Manzini Magistrates Court yesterday.

MANZINI – With the help of technology, travelling to court to appear for a remand hearing will soon be a thing of the past.



Enter the Remote Remand facility. This facility allows for those who have been arrested for different crimes to appear on a screen where they are able to communicate with the magistrate on their remand dates while at the Correctional facilities they have been placed in.



The facility will only cater for remand appearances and accused persons will now only travel to court for trials.

Yesterday, this modern facility was tested in the presence of Chief Justice (CJ) Bheki Maphalala, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Edgar Hillary, His Majesty’s Correctional Services Commissioner General Isaiah Mzuthini Ntshangase, High Court Registrar Siphiwo Mabila, Supreme Court Registrar Lungile Msimango and Principal Magistrate David Khumalo, while Magistrate Sindisile Zwane presided over matters



Group by group, the accused were called according to their towns where they were told the date when they are expected to return to court.

It was later clarified that the accused persons were called in groups because the new system was being tested. According to the CJ Maphalala, once the facility is up and running, it will be like a normal court session where accused persons appear one by one in the presence of officers.



The screen, which looks like a normal television, had a camera at the top which allowed for the magistrate to see the accused persons. When each of their names were called out, they raised their hands and said ‘present Your Worship’, indicating that they could clearly hear her on the other side.



They were even able to make requests through the screen to the magistrate which were noted. Accused persons from Mliba, Manzini, Malkerns, Bhunya, Mankayane, Sidvokodvo and Mafutseni who are held at the Zakhele Remand Centre were the first group of people to appear over the Remote Remand.