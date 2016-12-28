11 DIE DURING XMAS WEEKEND

MBABANE – It was a sad Christmas for 11 families following the deaths of their loved ones due to various reasons over the long weekend.



In one case, a female pupil was found in a donga allegedly mauled by dogs at Malanti on Boxing Day.

The girl, who had passed Form II and was to sit for the Junior Certificate exams next year, had been reported missing last Thursday by her relatives.

When her body was discovered, one of her legs was missing and part of her back had been removed, as if she had been mauled by dogs.



The body was discovered about 30 metres from the homestead by a relative who had been visiting.

Family members said they were alerted to the scene by dogs which were fighting and making noise.

“We tried to feed the dogs in the morning but they did not eat the food but we didn’t suspect anything strange. One of the females in the family was doing her laundry outside when she heard the noise from the dogs and she asked another family member to accompany her to investigate what was happening.



“A strong foul smell filled the air when they got closer to the dogs. When the family members chased the dogs away, they were shocked to discover the body of the pupil,” a neighbour stated.

Police are still to conduct a post-mortem on the remains of the girl to determine the cause of death as they opened an enquiry file.

“We are still continuing with investigations to determine the cause of death. Her body was taken to Mbabane Government Hospital where it is kept at the morgue while waiting for a post-mortem to be conducted,” said Superintendent Khulani Mamba, Chief Police Information and Communications Officer.



In another incident, a man was electrocuted while at Lobamba on Boxing Day. The man, who is originally from Nhlangano, was wiring a house when he met his death.

Police were called to the scene and when colleagues he was working with on the day saw that they were delaying, rushed him to hospital in another vehicle which was close by.

He was confirmed dead on arrival in hospital and police opened an enquiry file on the death.