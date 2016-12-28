MAN BEATS WIFE TO DEATH ON CHRISTMAS DAY

SITEKI – A Hlophe family of KaLanga near Siteki had an awful conclusion of their Christmas Day celebrations when the head of the family allegedly beat his wife to death.



The man, who is reportedly employed as a driver, allegedly assaulted his wife with fists and kicks in the head and several times on her body, resulting in her suffering severe injuries.

The wife reportedly bled profusely and died at the scene before she could be taken to hospital or attended to by paramedics.

The bone of contention is unclear but sources told this publication that Hlophe had earlier accused his wife of cheating.



On the day in question, the man reportedly celebrated Christmas Day with his family in the morning before he allegedly went on a drinking spree for the whole day.

According to a source, who is privy to the full details of the matter, the man returned home at night and knocked on the door. The wife is said to have delayed opening the door for some time, reportedly questioning her husband about where he was coming from.



This is said to have not gone down well with the husband.

It is said the wife eventually opened the door but a heated argument ensued between the couple as the husband demanded to know why she was questioning where he had been.

The husband is said to have then began assaulting the woman, while inside their bedroom. Court papers state that the husband allegedly assaulted the deceased with fists and kicks but community members, who saw the injured body of the deceased, are convinced that she was assaulted with ‘something else’.



“Her nose was broken and her skull appeared to have cracked,” said a source, who saw the injuries.

Meanwhile, after she had been assaulted, she tried to make her way out of the house and called for help.

Other members of the family, including her son, are said to have responded and rushed to where she had collapsed.

However, by the time they arrived, a source said, she was no longer breathing.