MESSAGE FROM LATE BISHOP MELIKA: NO BLESSINGS FOR LATECOMERS IN CHURCH

MBABANE – Some people may argue that a dead person cannot communicate with the living but the elders of the Jericho Church have confirmed having received a special message from the late founder of the church Melika Vilakati.



Addressing thousands of Melika Jericho Church members, Bishop Khanyakwezwe Vilakati told the congregants that the founder of the church had, on several occasions, registered his concern about late coming in the church.

Khanyakwezwe said the late coming was the sole reason why the members of the church were not receiving blessings and good luck.



“The founder of the church Gadlasenyama lesagicika emgcwembeni said all members of the church must be in the church by 11o’clock because by that time the angels of the church are ready leave the blessings and good luck.

If they do not find you in the church by that time, they will go back with the blessings and you would wonder why you are not blessed,” Khanyakwezwe said. The bishop also warned those who were failing to take instructions from the church leaders to desist from their conduct.



He was referring to the people who designed their own different gowns as opposed to the main Jericho church gown which is red, green and white in colour.

“The church gown was shown to the founder of the church by God. It is the one that was prayed for on the railway line. It is not a joke that all members of the church must have it, as it has significance. Another gown that was shown to the church is the sack gown,” the bishop told the congregants.



The bishop also wondered who prophesised to the members of the church who appeared with different gowns since it was only a prophecy that may determine the type of gown one should wear for a reason.

This was during a vigil held at Ngcoseni where the Jericho church was founded by the late Melika Vilakati. The all night prayer was held in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the foundation of the Jericho church.

As the Roman Empire Augustus announced that all people should go back to their home countries for proper counting, the members of the Melika Jericho church felt duty bound to be counted at their founder’s church.

The members of the church also submit all their paper work done during the course of the year.