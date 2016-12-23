SEC EMPLOYEES BACK AT WORK

MBABANE – It will not be a ‘dark Christmas’ after all following that employees of the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) have resolved to go back to work.



They have even assured customers that they will be working during the holidays.

This was confirmed by an executive member of the Swaziland Electricity Supply Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (SESMAWU), who commented on condition of anonymity during an interview yesterday.



The member said workers had returned to work and those who would be on duty on Christmas would go to work.

He said Christmas would be a normal day for their members.



“Christmas is just the same as Saturday and Sunday to us and the situation will be normal,” said the member of the executive.

Meanwhile, the SEC Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager Sifiso Dhlamini yesterday issued a press statement stating that they had reached common ground with SESMAWU and as a result, all members of the union would resume their normal operations countrywide.



“Following extensive engagement between the two parties the sit-in strike, which started on December 20, 2016, has been called off and all the employees returned to work on December 22, 2016. The parties have agreed that the laid-down structures in the Industrial Relations Act be utilised to resolve the impasse,” said Dhlamini.



Ultimatum



On Wednesday, the SEC management had issued an ultimatum to its employees through a memo signed by the acting Managing Director, Meshack Kunene.

In the memo, the management called upon all employees to abandon the unlawful strike action and resume normal duties before 1.30pm on Wednesday.