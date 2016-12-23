CEO PLAYING DIRTY TRICKS WITH US - UNION CHAIRMAN

EZULWINI – The Chief Executive Officer of Ezulwini Town Board Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula has been accused of not being honest with the organisation’s union.



The union’s Chairperson Vusi Ngwenya, he alleged Matsebula has, for quite some time, been playing dirty tricks with them regarding the release of a salary review report for members of staff.



He said this during his appearance before the commission of inquiry which is currently investigating the irregularities at the organisation.

The authenticity of the allegations made during the course of the inquiry is yet to be determined by the commissioners.



Ngwenya alleged that after the report was compiled by a consultant, the CEO denied the union a chance to witness its presentation.

“He never allowed us to see the new structure of salaries, yet this was about us. Up until today, we do not have the report. This pains me a lot because our boss changes whenever it comes to issues of salaries,” he alleged.



Ngwenya informed the commission that until they see the report, they will never trust the CEO again. “Many times we have tried engaging him and he tells us that he is waiting for the minister of housing and urban development to approve it. He has been using the name of the ministry up until today,” alleged Ngwenya.



Asked on what the union did after seeing that they had a challenge in getting the report, Ngwenya said they engaged the office of the corporate affairs manager and were allegedly informed that the review was not properly done.



He said their gripe was that it was not explained to them as to what exactly was not properly done in the report.



