UNLICENSED IVECVO DRIVER ROLLS WITH 11 PASSENGERS

Passengers in the Iveco attempting to get their items after the accident.

MANZINI – A total of 11 passengers, including a six-month-old infant and a toddler, survived an accident around Mankayane.



According to reports, the midi bus was travelling from Sicunusa to Mankayane, driven by a 24-year-old male when along the road it hit a donga and overturned three times, seriously injuring two passengers and the six-month-old baby.



Disturbed



It is unknown what could have disturbed the driver of the vehicle, though police are investigating the matter.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Khulani Mamba confirmed that six of the passengers were treated and discharged, while one male and the two children were admitted to the Mankayane Government hospital.



Mamba further confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was arrested by the police and charged with negligent driving as well as driving without a licence.

He is expected to appear at the Manzini Magistrates court today.