NO UNITS FOR CUSTOMERS AS SEC STAFF ‘GO SLOW’

MBABANE – Frustration and confusion was written on the faces of many customers of the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) after being told they could not purchase electricity units.



Many people felt the pinch of the go-slow by the utility provider’s employees who turned back customers just as they entered their doors.

In the capital city, for instance, one of the company’s outlets was not providing certain services to customers.



In fact, some of the workers informed their customers that they would not attend to any of their problems. A security guard was found by the door in the morning, addressing all the customers and informing them that they would not be attended to.

He did not elaborate why this was the case.



All the while, some of the employees were seen seated at their workstations. Some of them were seen reading newspapers while others were on their cellphones.

“We do not know when they will start attending to customers but if you want electricity units, the wise thing to do is to buy them through mobile money. There is no use going to Gwamile Street because those shops ran out over the weekend and they have not been able to restock because we are not selling to anybody,” the security guard stated.



Customers were compelled to leave without having purchased any units.

“I am saddened by this, the company should have at least warned us that they would not be selling any units. What should I do now?” said a dejected customer.

Another was heard lamenting the inconvenience of not having electricity in his house.



“How are we going to cook yebonine? This is unacceptable. What is management saying about this whole scenario,” another customer said while leaving the outlet.

Three other filling stations were also visited to try and purchase electricity units and they also sang the same time.

A female cashier at Galp Filling Station explained that they did not have electricity units and were still waiting for them to be reloaded.



It was the same story with Total Filling Station as the cashier also stated that they did not have electricity units.

“Nothing was communicated to us on why we cannot purchase electricity (units) from the company which sells it to us every time. All we can do is apologise to our customers about the whole issue hoping that it will be sorted soon,” she said.

A message circulated on social media on Monday evening warning people to purchase electricity before the go-slow started.

A long queue was found at one of the shops at the Plaza as people tried to buy electricity units in the morning after reading the warning on social media.



Those who have bank accounts with First National Bank (FNB) will be able to purchase electricity units, same with those who registered with Mobile Money.