‘IT’S ALL GOSSIP, CEO HAS BEEN MY MENTOR’

EZULWINI – Having been accused of having a close relationship with the CEO, Ezulwini Town Board Town Planner Zwakele Dlamini has come out to say that all the stories are just gossip and that her boss is nothing but a mentor.



Zwakele said this during her appearance before the commission of inquiry yesterday, where she strongly defended the Chief Executive Officer Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula.



She mentioned that her relationship with Matsebula was the same as that of the rest of the members of management and that she trusted his leadership, which was the reason she communicated with him from time to time to bounce off ideas.

According to her, it was clear from the moment when Matsebula was hired that he stood no chance at all at the organisation, as there had been problems even before he came.

“While we expected his hiring to be a new start, we concluded that it was going to be a long term for him and here we are today. In my opinion, this is not about the CEO,” she said.

To her, the many allegations were just dirty tricks which she referred to as a creation of a smokescreen.



She justified her submission by arguing that Matsebula’s predecessor, Lungile Dlamini, would have also loved to have a commission take place as she also faced difficulties which led to her resignation.

These are allegations that were made during the inquiry and their veracity is yet to be tested by the commissioners.



According to Zwakele, Lungile, who is now the CEO of the Manzini City Council, resigned from the town Board because it was unworkable due to the fact that some members of management were allegedly colluding with councillors.

The town planner alleged that it was clear that the former CEO was good as she had been doing a commendable job for a big town like Manzini.



“There are many problems and they start from management. Unless we address them we will be forced to come back here. My view is that the commission should also invite the Manzini CEO and get to know why she resigned. As long as there are councillors colluding with some members of management, we will be forced to change CEOs. I am not here to defend gossip but to assist the commission in finding the truth,” she alleged.

Zwakele alleged that the Manzini CEO actually shared with her that her job was made difficult by interference from councillors.

Highlighting how the problems started, the town planner recounted the first budget meeting which she alleged became nothing but confusion as there were councillors who complained that they had not received their board packs and did not want it to continue.

The commissioners then asked her to explain if the councillors received them on time and what she was going to do had she been one of those who never got them timely.

“I think all councillors received the packs when they got to Pigg’s Peak, where the budget retreat was taking place and others felt that they should have been given prior. I would have preferred to go through with the process,” she said.

This led to Commissioner Sicelo Dlamini commenting that she was perhaps a unique person as he would never allow to be given a board pack on the same day of a meeting.

Zwakele alleged that after the meeting, there became two factions, with one comprising officers from the Treasurer Ruth Maziya’s office and the other consisting of the rest of them, including the CEO.

“The office of the treasurer was not treating us well, so much that I always knew that I would have difficulties when it came to my requisitions. At one point I did a requisition and was told that I had not elaborated much. The office of the Health department also had problems including at a time when it was requesting to do a campaign on crime prevention and gender-based violence,” Dlamini alleged.

She said she ended up not working well with the treasurer’s office as she always knew that she was going to be bullied.

When asked to describe how her relationship with the treasurer was before the problems started at the organisation, Zwakele mentioned that she concluded that both of them were fine until Maziya allegedly started gossiping about the CEO.

She alleged that Maziya told her that the CEO was refusing to hire her brother. “I used to get a ride from her when we were going to work as I initially stayed in Mbabane. However, I started noticing that she was not a good person because she used to talk badly about the CEO. I did not like this because I had never heard the CEO talking badly about her,” she alleged.