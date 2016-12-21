PASTOR HANGS HIMSELF AT HOME

MBABANE – Five days before Christmas, a pastor ended his life by hanging himself in the family home.



Pastor Nhlanhla Dlamini (55) from the Apostolic Faith Church in Mahwalala was found by his son hanging in his bedroom yesterday around noon.

The family resides at Mahwalala Zone 5, opposite the ZZ Transport homestead.



Dlamini was unemployed.

According to his son, the pastor had hinted something about death the night before while they were playing a game of cards.

As usual, his wife woke up and went to work while Dlamini was left behind with their children.



His 18-year-old daughter was in the house with him and he asked her to go and visit neighbours as he wanted to be excused while he packed.

Information gathered is that he told his daughter that he would call her when he was ready to leave so she could help him carry his bags to the station.

“He had informed his family that he wanted to go to South Africa to visit a friend.



He seemed to have contemplated the suicide though he did not leave a suicide note because he kept hinting about death,” a close family friend stated.

The pastor is said to have asked his son on Monday night, while they were playing a game of cards, what he would do if he woke up in the morning and found one of them (parents) dead.

He then changed his story and said he wanted to go to South Africa to visit a friend.



When his son entered the bedroom he found a plastic chair below the body of his father who was hanging from the rafters of the main bedroom in the house.

The pastor’s wife was then called from work to return home.

She promptly arrived and police had already been called to the scene.