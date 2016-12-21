UNARMED ROBBER SNATCHES E190 000 FROM BARMAN

MBABANE – Shoppers abandoned their shopping and chased after a robber who snatched a bag with money amounting to E190 000 from a bar employee in the city centre.



The incident happened yesterday morning at the entrance of the Corporate Place, while the bar employee was taking the money to the bank

Information gathered is that the money was collected from sales during the past long weekend at one of the famous drinking spots at the mall.



Banks were closed for two days as it was a holiday on Monday yet they don’t operate on Sunday.

This resulted in the bar having a lot of money to bank yesterday morning.



Information gathered is that the owner of the bar normally sends different employees to make the deposits and the suspect might have been keeping track of the time they left for the bank on a daily basis.

Eyewitnesses said the robber first scared the employee who was carrying the money and further threatened to assault and kill him before grabbing the bag and running back towards the direction of the mall.

A plain-clothes police officer heard the shout for help from the employee and a chase ensued with the help of other members of the public.



The robber first showed his chasers a clean pair of heels and never let go of the bag of cash.

Fatigue is suspected to have got the better of him and he was finally apprehended near the car wash which is close to the shopping mall.

“It was such a dramatic chase as the police officer ran after the suspect without losing sight of him and all the time the suspect would look back to see if he was still being pursued. How does a person carry so much money in a bag and not be escorted by the police? They are the ones tempting the robbers,” a witness who was at the shopping mall stated.



Suspicions are that the suspect had some accomplices but they hid during the apprehension of their friend.

The suspect was then taken to the police station where he was questioned and he will be sent to court after the police have completed their investigations.



Superintendent Khulani Mamba, the Chief Police Information and Communications Officer, confirmed the attempted robbery and stated that they were still questioning the suspect.

“We advise people carrying such big amounts to contact us and ask that we escort them. They should also change the times and routes they use when going to the bank so that it is not easy for people to keep track of their movements. The suspect was not armed when he was apprehended.