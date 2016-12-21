TINYANGA: BANNING US COULD BE A BIG MISTAKE

MANZINI – Banning traditional healers and the use of traditional medicine will cause danger as the country will fail to prevent and control some deadly diseases.



Mancoba Nkambule, who is a traditional healer and a member of the Swaziland Traditional Healers Association, said this when reacting to an article which was published in the Times SUNDAY that Parliament had passed a new law that would outlaw them and the use of traditional medicine in the country. The law is the Medicine and Related Substances Act of 2016.

“This is a big mistake because medicine provided by traditional healers and that from clinics usually complement each other.” He said there were diseases which were difficult to cure using medicine from the clinic but easy to treat using traditional medication.



“So, if traditional healers and the use of traditional medicine is banned, the diseases which are difficult to treat by modern medicine will spread and people will die in the process,” Nkambule said.

He said as traditional healers they recommend that lawmakers should consult with all stakeholders before passing a law so that they could make an informed decision. He said in this case, government should have consulted with traditional healers so that they could get to know their role.



“As it is now, we feel government lacked in getting knowledge about traditional healers’ role in the fight against diseases in the country,” Nkambule said.

He said traditional healers were able to cure diseases like asthma, swelling, stroke and kidney disease, among others, yet modern medicine only controlled it.



On another note, Nkambule said if government was banning them because they do not contribute to the economy of the country, it should come with a strategy like taxing them instead of banning them.

He said recently, government advocated improved cooperation between the traditional and modern health sectors.