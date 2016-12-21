LUCKY ESCAPE FOR MAN HIT BY TRAIN

MANZINI – Mluleki Simelane sustained serious injuries after he was knocked by a train while relaxing along a railway line on Saturday night. His survival has been described as very lucky.

MANZINI – A 21-year-old man who had been relaxing on a railway line said he considered himself lucky after being hit by a Swaziland Railway train on Saturday night.



Mluleki Simelane, who escaped death, said he had decided to sit on the railway line as usual, after visiting a friend who resides just where the railway line is situated.

“It was only 7pm and from when we were young, we knew that the train went past our area at about 9pm.



“On the Saturday evening, I only saw it when it was about three metres away and when I tried escaping, it had already hit me with its locomotive.

“I tried escaping by jumping to the other side but I had already sustained serious injuries,” Simelane said.



He added that he could not remember events which occurred after he had been knocked by the train until he woke up in his hospital bed, at the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital, after a couple of surgeries.

“I miraculously survived and I am grateful to God, I could have been crushed into pieces by the train but somehow I managed to escape with the injuries I sustained.

“I did not anticipate that the train would go through the place as early as the time it did,” Simelane said.



According to police officers, residents came out of their homes running after the train sounded its horn multiple times.

It was gathered that its driver upon realising that the train had struck a person with its locomotives, applied brakes and the worst accident was avoided.

The Sidvokodvo police were alerted about the incident by residents, who had moved Simelane to a much safer side of the railway and they arrived at the scene.

An ambulance arrived shortly and he was rushed to the RFM Hospital, where he was admitted.



A resident, only identified as Make Malambe said she had never heard of anyone surviving after such an impact by a train.

“It was absolutely shocking, I have heard of people get hit by trains, and it is never a good thing because they die,” Malambe said.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba confirmed the incident and said the police were still conducting investigations.