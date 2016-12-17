3 SOLDIERS DEMAND E20M FROM ARMY

USDF members parading during the Army Day in this undated file photo.

MBABANE – Bitter soldiers, who were dismissed from the army in 2007, are demanding a payment of E20.2 million from government.



The trio of Mpendulo Sifiso Mngometulu, Nkosikayikhethi Nxumalo and Vusumuzi Hlatshwako served the army with a letter of demand dated December 14, 2016 on Wednesday wherein they made the demand.



They each want E6.5 million, E7.9 million and E5.8 million, respectively, which constitutes salary payment from date of dismissal to the retirement age; pension payment from date of dismissal to the date of retirement age; constitutional damages and punitive damages for contempt of court/discrimination and unfair/constructive dismissal.



Cited in the letter are Army Commander Sobantu Dlamini, Attorney General Majahenkhaba Dlamini, Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF), the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), principal secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Information, Deputy Army Commander Jeffrey Tshabalala and the Government of Swaziland.



The three are represented by lawyer Leo Dlamini from Nkosi S.A. Attorneys.

In the letter of demand, it is stated that: “On 19 October, client’s dismissal was set aside by a court order and was reinstated to his employment with full payment of salary arrears thereof. Despite reinstatement court order, on 20 October 2011, 2nd Defendant (Army Commander Sobantu Dlamini) was constructively/unfairly terminated the services of our client with yourself.”



It further states that as a result of the unfair/constructive dismissal and contempt of court order the three suffered damages in the above stated sums.

“Unless these amounts are paid at our office within the stipulated period in terms of the Limitation of Legal Proceedings against the Government of Swaziland Act 21 of 1972 after receipt of this demand hereof, a summons will be issued against you,” the letter further reads.

Army Public Relations Officer Madoda Mkhatshwa said normally, such letters are served through the office of the Attorney General. “The AG then forwards the letter to us for instructions and he responds on our behalf,” he said.