‘SD AMONG LEAST POLITICALLY FREE AFRICAN STATES’

MBABANE – Sitting at seven per cent, Swaziland is the least free of almost all African countries when it comes to freedom to join political parties.



This is according to an analysis from Afrobarometer, which, however, observes that only 21 out of 36 countries have majorities who feel ‘completely free’, and some countries have seen sharp declines in perceived freedom.



Afrobarometer is the world’s premier source of reliable data on public perceptions and attitudes across Africa.

It states that at least eight out of 10 Africans feel at least ‘somewhat free’ to join any political group they want.

“And one in three Africans say the government should have the right to ban any organisation that ‘goes against its policies’ – a less-than-absolute endorsement of a freedom that most of them claim,” the report states.



Report



These findings are part of a new report titled “After 50 years, freedom of association is firmly established, though far from absolute, in Africa.

The report says freedom of association clearly goes hand in hand with other freedoms and democracy: “In places where citizens feel free to associate, they also tend to feel free to speak and vote their minds, and they perceive their countries as functioning democracies.”

