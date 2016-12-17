UNHAPPY CLIENTS REPORT LAWYERS TO HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

MBABANE – The Human Rights and Integrity Commission is being flooded with complaints from clients who are not satisfied with services rendered by their lawyers, as well as cases taking forever to be put on the roll for adjudication.



This was disclosed by Human Rights Commissioner Sabelo Masuku, who said a bulk of the cases reported to the commission were related to access to justice.



However, he said the overall majority of the cases reported to the Commission had to do with access to land issues.

An example of the complained about inefficiencies on the part of lawyers is where a client engages the services of an attorney and there is no progress in the case, either the lawyer gives lame excuses or sometimes blames the courts for not putting the case on the roll.



Progress



“But some wait for two or three years without seeing any progress, even if they have a lawyer’s services,” he said.

Masuku said some clients even allege that the lawyer would continue demand more money when the attorney has done nothing yet the client has paid already.



However, he did mention that in some of the reported cases, the delay issue was indeed caused by the case not being put on the roll, but often the lawyer has not been following it up either.

According to Masuku, last September, the commission had an overall backlog of 116 cases.



Of these, 41 have been completed and closed, and 75 were still pending finalisation.

To date, the commission has received 53 new cases and of these, the commission has dealt and finalised 14 and 39 were still under investigation or being addressed.