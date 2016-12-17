RTB MEMBER HAS EIGHT LICENCES BUT NO VEHICLE?

MBABANE – The Road Transportation Board’s (RTB) move to halt the issuance of route permits to kombi owners due to congestion in the public transport industry has caused an outcry.



Kombi owners have alleged that some Board members are to blame for irregularly issuing permits to transport owners as well as renting out a number of permits.

One Board member stands accused of renting out eight permits to transport owners. It is alleged that each permit is rented out for E1 500 per month.



Surprisingly



This means the board member gets a whooping E12 000 each month for allegedly renting out the permits.

Surprisingly, it is said, the Board member doesn’t own a single transport himself.

“This is a scandal,” cried one of our informants. “Genuine permit applicants have been rejected at the expense of some Board members who are the cause of the congestion within the industry.”



A list of the vehicles renting permits from the Board member was shown to this publication. Two vehicles trade along the Sidwashini route, another two service the Thembelihle route, while two other vehicles service the Jubukwini route and one at Corinte while another one at Mbuluzi.



Withheld



The registration numbers of the kombis are known but have been deliberately withheld.

“How then can the Board complain about over trading when they are the ones behind this?” wondered a member of the public transport association speaking on condition of anonymity in fear of victimisation.

The RTB is under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.



Renewal



It is entrusted with considering applications for or relating to the granting, renewal, amendment, suspension or cancellation of certificates and route permits, among other duties.

It is said many permit renewals and applications have been rejected by the Mbabane Municipality on the grounds that the Mbabane Bus Rank was congested due to over trading.