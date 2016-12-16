QHAWE, 3 OTHERS ACQUITTED

MBABANE – Emotions which had been held in for over a decade, yesterday finally erupted as four of the ‘E50 million suspects’ were acquitted and discharged by the High Court.



Prayers punctuated by tears of both joy and pain played themselves out in the corridors of country’s High Court as Channel S Boss Qhawe Mamba, businessman Sabelo Mavuso and civil servants Nonhlanhla Dlamini and Tsembani Simelane were acquitted of all charges by Judge Nkulukelo Hlophe.



The verdict was finally delivered by the judge at 2pm after the suspects had all arrived in court just after 9am.

Just like the trial which had dragged for over 10 years, it appeared to the accused that they would never hear the verdict as they first moved from Court B to Court C, but the judge at that time was listening to urgent matters.



“Please come back at noon,” announced one of the accused, lawyers and at noon sharp, again the suspects were asked to move to Court A as the recording system in Court C was faulty.

At 2pm, Hlophe finally delivered the much awaited verdict after reading from his summary for an hour and a half.

However, it was not only good news that the judge delivered as three of the other accused, businesswoman Sebenzile Thango, government accountants Ethel Matsebula and Phindile Gwebu were found guilty and had to watch their co-accused immediately walk out of the courtroom.

As soon as Hlophe had finished delivering the verdict, Attorney Sabelo Bhembe who represented Dlamini and Simelane could not hold his excitement and asked the judge if his clients could exit the courtroom, a request that was granted.