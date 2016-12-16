CEO ENFORCED 28% RAISE FOR FEMALE FRIEND - ACCOUNTANT

EZULWINI – Ezulwini Town Board CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula has been accused of allegedly enforcing an illegal 28 per cent salary increase for one of his female friends, who is his subordinate.



The female friend, Town Planner Zwakele Dlamini, is alleged to have been awarded this percentage while the cost of living adjustment had been set at seven per cent across all employees.



This is the same woman who it has been alleged used to spend some time with the CEO at her house situated next to Mantenga.

The allegation was made by accountant Bhekithemba Gama when he made his appearance before the commission of inquiry yesterday.

Gama was justifying his allegation that the CEO was guilty of being selective and giving preferential treatment to some employees.



The veracity of the allegations is yet to be determined by the commissioners and all parties remain innocent until the finalisation of the inquiry.

As he began his submission, he informed the commissioners that he decided to come in order to make them aware of the many things that happen without being noticed by the councillors.



“There is a lot that happens in front of us but we are not able to alert the councillors because we do not have the permission to do so. We can only tell the CEO but this cannot work if most of the concerns are about him,” said Gama.

He alleged that the exact percentage for Dlamini’s salary increase was 28.64, which was four times more than what the rest of the employees received.



When the commissioners asked him how he got to know about the anomaly, Gama alleged that he spotted it on the payslips.

The commissioners further asked Gama to shed light on what instrument the accounts department used in enforcing the salary increase and he responded by stating that there were minutes from councillors, which were issued after a salary review that contained recommendations.