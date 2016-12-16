POLICE PRO’S PROPHECY ON QHAWE ACQUITTAL FULFILLED

QHAWE MAMBA LEAVING THE COURT AFTER HE WAS ACQUITTED AND DISCHARGED YESTERDAY.

MBABANE - The prophecy by Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba, who is also a prophet, that Channel S boss Qhawe Mamba will be acquitted in the E50 million fraud case has been fulfilled.



This comes after Qhawe was yesterday acquitted and discharged by High Court Judge Nkululeko Hlophe.

In a previous interview Khulani said he delivered the prophecy in his capacity as a prophet and senior pastor of Jesus Dominion Centre International.



This was during an end-of-the-year party hosted by Channel Swazi staff and management at its new broadcasting house at Nkoyoyo, on the outskirts of Mbabane in December 2015.

Khulani delivered a prophecy on the E50 million fraud court case, declaring that Qhawe would possibly be acquitted.



The party was aired live on Channel Swazi, a private television station owned by Qhawe, a veteran journalist. Qhawe is also a former Executive Director of the Outside Broadcast Unit of Swazi TV, a government-owned television station. Khulani was quoted as having said he did not deliver the prophecy on behalf of the police service, but spoke on behalf of God. He said he was invited to the thanksgiving party to join his colleagues in the Christian ministry in wishing Qhawe, staff and viewers of the station, as well as the Swazi Nation at large, a Happy Christmas and a better New Year.



Our sister publication, the Times Sunday, reported that Mamba said while he was there, he was asked by Channel Swazi management to share the Word of God. His gift of prophecy, he said, was activated while he was proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Messiah. He said he then began to see things happening in the spiritual world.