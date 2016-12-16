DR GINA WALKS OUT OF SWAZI MED MEETING

EZULWINI – Hardly 40 minutes into the Swazi Med Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Dr Gina stormed out after a heated debate with members of the Board.



This transpired yesterday during the meeting that was held at the Royal Swazi Convention Centre.

“Continue well with your meeting Mr Chair,” said Gina as he walked out of the meeting. The heated debate was about minutes of the previous meeting, which Gina said were inaccurate. Gina said the minutes were misleading and appeared to be fabricated as there were additions he had noted that were not said in the previous minutes.

He accused the Board of trying to make members of the medical aid scheme adopt false minutes.

Gina first raised his dissatisfaction at the manner in which the meeting had been called. He said it was too short notice and some of them did not have enough time to go through a lot of the information contained in the report. He said it was not satisfactory that they were asked to attend the meeting to discuss the documents that were given to them so late. He asked that it be noted that there were other people who wanted to attend the meeting but could not due to the short notice.



Gina said the Board should not assume that their apologies, which he said some would be viewed as excuses, were accepted by everyone.

“At your age Mr Chairman I am pleased that we can speak directly and try to stick to the truth. I know you were not present in the meeting last year but I was and I have gone through the minutes and quite frankly some of the things that have been inserted, and I repeat the word inserted, are shocking,” said Gina.