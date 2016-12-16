GOVT DECLARES 2 MORE FESTIVE HOLIDAYS

MBABANE – It will definitely be a jolly season for Swazis as government has declared that Tuesday December 27, 2016 is a public holiday.



The holiday is that of Boxing Day, which originally fell on Monday 26, 2016.

Christmas, on the other hand, falls on the Sunday.



Many had been of the view that since Christmas this year fell on a Sunday, then the holiday would automatically be forfeited seeing that Monday the 26th was already the Boxing Day holiday.



However, all that has changed following a gazette that was issued by the acting Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Arnold Dlamini, who stated that the public holiday was on Tuesday. “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of the Public Holidays Act, 1938, the Minister of Home Affairs, hereby appoints Tuesday December 27, 2016 a public holiday in Swaziland, “ reads General notice No.41 of 2016. The gazette further highlights that Monday January 2, 2017 is a public holiday which represents New Year’s Day. New Year’s Day falls on the January 1, in 2017 which is a Sunday and according to the Public Holidays Act of 1938 the minister therefore appointed Monday as a holiday.



Next week Monday is also a public holiday as the country celebrates the Incwala holiday.

The main day though for the Incwala ceremony will be on Saturday but the day has not been declared a holiday. However, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade indicated that businesses were expected to work till noon, after which they close for the day.