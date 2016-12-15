FINANCIAL SERVICES BLACKOUT IN JANUARY MASS PROTEST

MBABANE – There would be no banking services offered as of January 17 to the 19 in the country.

This will be as a result of a mass protest action by employees of financial institutions on these dates that will be held countrywide.



The financial institutions that will not be rendering any services to customers include the Central Bank of Swaziland, SwaziBank, Nedbank Swaziland, Standard Bank, Swaziland Building Society (SBS) and First National Bank (FNB).

Others include parastatals in the likes of the Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF), Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF), Swaziland Development Finance Corporation (FINCORP), Swaziland Industrial Development Corporation (SIDC), Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FRSA) and Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC).



The protest action will be staged at a time when many parents are preparing for the opening of schools later in the month of January. Services that are likely to be adversely interrupted include the acquisition of loans and payment of school fees, among others.

Making the announcement about the upcoming protest action was the Secretary General of the Swaziland Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (SUFIAW) Jabu Shiba yesterday during a press conference.

She stated that the country would experience a total blackout of money movement as a result of the protest action.

This is to force government to amend a certain section of the Public Enterprises (Control and Monitoring) Act 1989 that renders the right to collective bargaining as envisaged in the ILO Convention on Collective Bargaining and the right to organise when negotiating with parastatals governed by the Act.



Parastatals are governed by this Act, even when it comes to the hiking of salaries for its employees.

The second reason for the protest is Legal Notice No.62/2016 from the Central Bank of Swaziland which removes all charges on bank cash deposits.

Announcing their resolution to protest, Shiba said there had not been a positive response from government in amending the PE Act. Shiba said they had been informed by the government team at mediation at the Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration Commission (CMAC) that government was considering making amendments to this piece of legislation. This, she said, was a deliberately misleading statement because to date, there was nothing to show for it.

Shiba said SUFIAW had requested government to at least seek the assistance and opinion of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in this regard but did nothing.