MINISTER LINDIWE ACCUSED OF INTERFERENCE

EZULWINI - The adage that the past always comes back to haunt you rings true for Minister Lindiwe Dlamini who has now been drawn into the Ezulwini Town Board controversy.



Dlamini, who is now the Minister of Public Works and Transport, has been accused of having interfered with a resolution to deal with an issue of how the Chief Executive Officer Vusi Matsebula allegedly took six labourers to work at his homestead for the preparations of his wedding.



Dlamini once headed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development ,which town boards and municipalities fall under.

These allegations were made by former councillor Elmon Fakudze when he made his appearance before the ongoing commission of inquiry yesterday. The veracity of the allegations is yet to be determined by the commissioners and all parties remain innocent until the finalisation of the inquiry. According to Fakudze, after hearing the news about the six labourers, he took it upon himself to go on a factfinding mission, which he discussed with his fellow councillors who gave him a go-ahead.



The wedding is said to have taken place on May 6, 2012 and that 80 litres of petrol was allegedly used to fill up the company vehicle which was used by the labourers. Fakudze alleged that his first step was visiting the office of the PA to check the leave book to determine if the six employees had been granted leave.



“I went to the PA’s office and when I checked the leave book, I discovered that they had not been granted leave. I wanted to sign but the PA refused,” he alleged. Asked why he had a problem with the labourers doing extra personal work for the CEO, Fakudze mentioned that he wanted to know as to what would have happened if they were involved in a car accident, regarding compensation. He alleged that he was so serious about the issue, so much that in three days he had already visited even the filling station where the vehicle used had filled up petrol and had further had a word with the driver. He alleged that there was also another issue which stressed him regarding the resignation of one Xolile Sibandze, who had been hired as the Environmental Officer.



Sibandze allegedly resigned after it was discovered that she had actually been hired without proper academic certificates. According to Fakudze, he was shocked to learn that Sibandze had resigned and disappeared without being made to suffer for the crime she had allegedly committed of landing a job when she did not have the proper certificates. He alleged that he discussed the issue with other councillors and that a meeting was organised to debate it but that the CEO allegedly did not show up.