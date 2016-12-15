STERILISED WOMAN CAN’T CONCEIVE, SUES GOVERNMENT

MBABANE – A woman’s chances of getting another child have been narrowed after a doctor at Mankayane Government hospital allegedly sterilised her without her consent.



This process is known as bilateral tubal ligation and it is an operation to stop a woman from getting pregnant. It is generally irreversible and where reversal is possible, it is costly.

She alleged that the sterilisation procedure interfered with her family plans.



“My husband and I specifically planned to have another child and my inability to conceive has created tension in my family,” she stated.

The name of the woman has been concealed in the court papers to protect her identity.



Giving a brief background of the matter, she stated that while in labour on February 7, 2012 she was made to sign a form consenting to the tubal ligation.

According to the woman, at the Mankayane Government Hospital she was treated by Doctor Bongiwe Malinga.

She claimed that the consent form was signed minutes before she entered into the theatre.



“I never had any in-depth consultations with any of the health workers or the doctor at Mankayane Government Hospital about the sterilisation and the risks and advantages of the procedure either at any point before the day of delivery or on the day of delivery,” alleged the applicant (woman).

She stated that she was further not given proper and full information or time to allow her to make an informed decision to undergo the sterilisation procedure.



“I submit that the sterilisation procedure conducted on me was involuntary and was not given freely and voluntary,” she argued.

She claimed that at the time she signed the consent form, given the environment, circumstances and pain she was in, she felt that she had no option but to submit to what the doctor wanted her to do.

She has since taken the Minister of Health, Sibongile Simelane, to court where she wants to be awarded an award of E50 000 for violation of her constitutional rights.



She is also seeking an order declaring the doctor’s conduct of sterilising her without her informed consent unconstitutional and in breach of her rights under Section 18(1) and (2) as well as section 27(1) of the Constitution.

She argued that she had been advised that the requirements for informed consent to medical and surgical procedures were as follows: “Every individual has a right to make important medical decisions affecting his or her own life; that consent is legally valid only where it is freely, voluntarily and without coercion by a patient with the capacity to consent on the basis of adequate information as to the nature of consequences of the proposed surgical procedure.

The applicant submitted that she had been advised that a signed consent form by itself was insufficient to prove that informed consent had been obtained.



She argued that a patient would be deemed to have provided informed consent for a surgical procedure such as sterilisation only if the following criteria were present: ““Patient made a deliberate choice to give consent for the surgical procedure to be undertaken; patient was not coerced or pressurised into giving consent by a partner, family members or health care providers and the relationship between the patient and the health care provider was not of such a nature that the patient felt unable to refuse consent.



“In the case of sterilisation procedure, I am advised that, for informed consent to be present, care providers must explain the details of the procedure, the risks and benefits, the permanent nature of sterlisation as well as alternatives to sterilisation including non- permanent methods of contraception,” argued the applicant.