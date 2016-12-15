MONDAY IS INCWALA HOLIDAY
NGABEZWENI – Next week Monday is Incwala holiday. This was confirmed by the Minister of Home Affairs, Princess Tsandzile, at Ngabezweni Royal Residence yesterday.
The minister said the shifting of the holiday to Monday has no effect on the main Incwala day which has been scheduled for Saturday at Ludzidzini Royal Residence.
Saturday will be the most important day in the Swazi calendar as the nation will be joined by other nations in celebration of the first fruit of the harvest and peace that the country has had since independence.
The minister encouraged the nation to participate in the event which is meant to give praise to God for the blessings the country received since the beginning of the year.
