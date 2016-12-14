DRIVER, CONDUCTOR FINALLY ARRESTED

MANZINI – A breakthrough has finally been made in the case of the young woman who was pushed out of a moving kombi around Fairview and later died.



Two people, being the driver and conductor of the kombi, have since been arrested and charged with the murder of Thubelihle Maphanga.

The suspects made their appearance at the Manzini Magistrates Court yesterday morning.



They are facing a murder charge while the conductor faces another charge of contravening the Transport Act.

When the suspects arrived in court, most people were shocked, especially court employees, that the driver, Oscar Sibeko Methula (30) of Nkambeni, had been arrested as well.



The lanky kombi driver, who looked calm, arrived in court together with his co-accused, the conductor, Machawe Phiwayinkhosi Ndwandwe (22) of Fairview, who had been initially alleged to have committed the murder offence.

Upon their arrival, both suspects, who were not handcuffed, were locked inside one of the holding cells by the Manzini police. Their appearance in court took about three hours as there was allegedly no public prosecutor who was willing to deal with their matter and remand them.



One of the public prosecutors, who will not be named, was heard saying that he would not take the docket as the suspects were wrongfully arrested. After a while, another prosecutor came running through the corridors and Senior Court Clerk Khetsiwe Dlamini, who had been pacing up and down with the suspect’s docket, handed it over to him.



The suspects were eventually taken to Principal Magistrate David Khumalo’s courtroom where they were expected to appear for a remand hearing.

However, 30 minutes later, the arresting officer whisked them away to another courtroom, taking the docket with him.



The charge sheet, which was eventually taken out of the principal magistrates courtroom, was prepared for another magistrate, Philisiwe Simelane, who later remanded the suspects.

Methula and Ndwandwe were represented by Mandla Harry Mdluli of MH Attorneys, who informed the court that he would make a bail application at the High Court on behalf of his clients.

The suspects were remanded in custody until next Wednesday, pending their committal to the High Court.