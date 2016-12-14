WHAT E20 MILLION? - SPTC

MBABANE – While employees of SPTC have fantasies of utilising the money allegedly approved by government to address remuneration disparities, the management of the company is wondering what E20 million they are talking about.



The Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) said at no point did it receive any approval of request from government as alleged by the workers.

Unionised employees of the government parastatal are currently divided over the alleged E20 million which they claimed was availed to the company by government to standardise their salaries.

This resulted in a vote of no confidence being passed against the union’s national executive committee (NEC) by the aggrieved employees.



The employees are accusing the NEC of having refused to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would have allegedly seen some of the employees’ salaries increased.

In her affidavit, SPTC Industrial Relations Manager Lowena Henwood said the fact of the matter was that Cabinet requested confirmation of the knowledge of standardisation from the company and the union, as well as the staff association.



“A memorandum was then prepared to this effect, which had to be signed by SPTC, the union and the staff association. The union did not sign the agreement and that then led to this application (application by some of the union’s national executive members who had been removed from office),” alleged Henwood.



She insisted that SPTC had not received any funds from Cabinet or government.

Henwood further informed the court that SPTC decided to file an affidavit in the matter solely to correct certain allegations, which were in the founding affidavit of the ousted NEC. She informed the court that SPTC does not oppose nor support the application filed by the ousted NEC members.



“It is a dispute between the applicants (Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications Workers Union) and third respondent (Nhlanhla Matsebula),” submitted Henwood.

The Industrial Relations manager contended that SPTC needed the representation of its employees and the current dispute affected the interest of the workers as currently, there was a dispute on which group the company should entertain on behalf of the employees.