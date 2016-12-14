CEO ACCUSED OF AFFAIR WITH STAFF MEMBER

EZULWINI – As if they had been rehearsing it for days, two Ezulwini Town Board labourers showed up and made damning allegations against the Chief Executive Officer Vusi Matsebula yesterday, including being allegedly involved in a love relationship with a female colleague.



The allegations, mostly of corruption, were made before the ongoing commission of inquiry which was instituted by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza.

The two, Luke Hlophe and Derrick Dube, submitted allegations of how the CEO was allegedly involved in corrupt practices regarding promotions, recruitment and abuse of company property and members of staff.

Dube is not new in cases against the CEO as he has a pending court case where he took the town board to court for alleged unfair dismissal.



He also has another case pending at the Mbabane Magistrates Court after taking the CEO to court on allegations that he never returned E2 000 which he owed him.

During his appearance, Dube alleged that the CEO was so corrupt so much that he not only victimised him but also made him run his errands including transporting a certain colleague with whom they had a close relationship. These are allegations made before the inquiry and their veracity is yet to be determined.



All parties remain innocent until the finalisation of the inquiry.

Dube alleged that it was discovered that one female colleague was employed without the required certificates.

“I used to transport her with the company vehicle to where the CEO was and I would fetch her again. There were days when I would even desert my real job and focus on driving the two around. She also used to boast to us during meetings that we must not cross her path as the only person who knew how angry she gets was the CEO,” Dube alleged.



In vernacular, he said, “Bebatsandzana na CEO, bebaganene.”

He further alleged that at times, another female employee would leave work at anytime of the day and the CEO would follow her to her place of abode. He alleged that the two would be found sitting together and later return to work. Dube also alleged that Matsebula was corrupt in the way he promoted some of the employees.