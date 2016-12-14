5.5% HIKE IN SWAZI MED CONTRIBUTIONS LOOMING

MBABANE – Clients of Swazi Med could find themselves faced with a 5.5 per cent hike in their medical aid contributions in 2017.



This is according to minutes of the Board of Directors meeting which was held at the Royal Swazi Sun Hotel on September 28, 2016.

It is unknown if the increase will be effected on January 1, 2017 following the fact that there is an ongoing court battle between Swazi Med and the fund administrators, Medscheme Swaziland.

As a result, an annual general meeting for the Swazi Med members has failed to take off after it was put on hold.



According to a copy of the Board meeting minutes, a presentation was made by a Mr C Vermeulen on the contributions and benefits design for 2017.

He said all contributions would increase by 5.5 per cent in all categories; that is high, standard, medium, HospiSave, New Generation and Low Cost option.

He said inflation was taken into consideration when the contributions and benefits were projected.



As a result, Swaziland hospital tariff increases were placed at 7.5 per cent.

“After discussing the contributions and benefit changes for 2016, the Board agreed to contributions for all options to be increased by 5.5 per cent and all benefits to be increased by 7.5 per cent,” reads the minutes.