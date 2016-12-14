EX-FUGITIVE: SERGEANT SECRETLY RELEASED ME

MBABANE – A murder and robbery suspect, who was most wanted after escaping from His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) custody, stunned the court when he alleged that he was secretly released by Sergeant Daniel Dlamini.



Sikhumbuzo ‘Mzekezeke’ Mdluli made this startling allegation against Dlamini, an officer of HMCS in cross-examination during the commencement of his trial at the Mbabane Magistrates Court yesterday.



He is the same suspect who escaped from the officers of the law during the course of a murder and robbery trial at the High Court after he was arrested in 2008. He put it to Dlamini that he escaped from custody stating that he would not have escaped had Dlamini not given him the keys to unlock the leg irons. Mdluli alleged that Dlamini felt duty-bound to assist him to escape because he knew his relative.

“Do you recall that you secretly gave me the keys to unlock the leg irons while I was at the security ward?” Mdluli asked Dlamini.



He added that Dlamini being the supervisor of Sergeant Mabuza, who had initially taken them to hospital, did not bother checking or reminding Mabuza to check if they were properly fastened because he knew that he had unlocked the leg irons.

“You checked us if we were fastened when we left Sidwashini Correctional facility and you did the same when we arrived at the Mbabane Government Hospital. Even when you put us in the security ward you checked us, why didn’t you check us when we left the security ward?”



He claimed that the officers were aware of the possibility that they might try to unlock the leg irons when they were left on their own at the security ward but decided to ignore that fact because Dlamini was aware of his mission. However, when sharing his side of the story, Dlamini refuted the allegations levelled against him. He said he had no favours for Mdluli that could have resulted in him releasing him in the manner alleged.

Dlamini informed the court that nobody knows how Mdluli managed to unlock the leg irons, which he left undamaged on the hospital floor.



“He pretended as if he was fastening his belt and pulling his socks while inside the hospital. He disappeared like lightning. Mabuza tried in vain to chase after him as he managed to escape and crossed the public road towards the industrial sites. I held the other suspect who was also trying to follow him,” Dlamini told the court.