PROSTITUTION RIFE IN OUR SCHOOLS – PASTOR MHLANGA

MBABANE – There are more prostitutes in local schools than one can find on the street corners at night.



This is an observation made by Pastor Celani Mhlanga, who is concerned about the alarming increase of cases of children who are caught having sexual intercourse in schools.



His biggest concern is that such activities will definitely water down the national efforts to fight against the increase of HIV infections, STIs, unwanted pregnancies and abortion.



Mhlanga, who is the leader of Nation of God Church situated at Timbutini in Manzini, said local schools had become brothels instead of learning institutions, with girls going there dressed like prostitutes.



“They wear miniskirts and mini tunics, revealing more than half of their thighs and leaving very little to the imagination. There has been an outcry about male teachers having sexual intercourse with their pupils, but everyone overlooked the fact that there are more prostitutes in schools than you can find on the street corners at night,” Mhlanga said.

He highlighted that he did not understand the reason for wearing miniskirts and short tunics if it was not to seduce teachers, fellow pupils and other men.



“It is sex everywhere, in class, in toilets and even in teachers’ houses. This is a nightmare for parents who still try to instil good practices to prevent their children from contacting STIs and falling pregnant. Imposing a curfew on their children is of no use anymore since the girls do not need to come home late to be pregnant.