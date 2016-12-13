NO DECEMBER PAY FOR STRIKING FINCORP WORKER

MBABANE – Employers and employees normally get on like a house on fire during this time of the year, but there is clearly no Christmas cheer at FINCORP.



This follows the institution’s stance to enforce the ‘No-Work-No-Pay’ rule on striking employees of the government parastatal, which in full is called the Swaziland Development Finance Corporation. Some of the workers have been on strike since the end of last month and this therefore, means the institution will not be paying them their December 2016 salaries.



One of the grievances that the employees have is that the parastatal refuses to allow them to start their own businesses as the organisation or management cites that this would create a conflict of interest.



The employees were also seeking a 9.5 per cent salary increase yet the company only offered them a 4.96 per cent increase, citing that this was what government through the Public Enterprise Unit (PEU), had approved as the maximum salary increase for government entities.

Under FINCORP is also First Finance, which is a money-lending institution.



A member of the Board, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that the institution had decided to apply the no-work-no-pay rule.

The member also said as far as they were concerned, the workers’ demands could not be met because no one should be allowed to be in business which would be in conflict with their employer and in the same vein, the organisation could not go against a decision which had been undertaken by the Executive arm of government.



“It is ‘fortunate’ that this action took place at a time when the organisation was not busy, but yet our operations are being frustrated by this action which we hope will end soon,” he said.