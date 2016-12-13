SA WOMAN WANTS DAUGHTER INCLUDED IN PRINCE’S ESTATE

MBABANE – A South African woman wants her nine-year-old daughter to be included as one of the beneficiaries in the estate of the late Prince Mathanzima.



She claimed the prince was the father of the child. Rosemary Kenny has taken the executor of the prince’s estate and the Master of the High Court to court where she is among other things, seeking an order that they be interdicted from winding up and distributing the estate.



Kenny further wants the court to declare that her daughter (name withheld) was entitled to unconditionally inherit from the estate of her late father.

The applicant (Kenny) is further seeking an order directing executor of the estate Zanele Dlamini to pay monthly maintenance of E3 000 for the minor. She is further demanding a sum of E16 000 as arrear maintenance for the minor. In her application, she stated that she was not married to the late prince.



“Due to the fact that I and the deceased father of my child were neither married nor living together, it became difficult to register the child’s birth certificate with the deceased’s particulars. I then decided to register for the child’s birth certificate with only my particulars and bearing my surname as the child’s surname as well,” alleged Kenny.



She alleged that this was the norm in South Africa where she used to live.

According to the applicant, during his lifetime, the prince used to maintain his daughter.

She alleged that when the prince passed on, he was allegedly making arrangements that the child be formally introduced to his family but was eventually prevented from doing so by death.