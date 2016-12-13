CHILDREN’S XMAS PARTY STOPPED AT 11TH HOUR

MBABANE – Some Mangwaneni residents seem to be still bitter towards the Municipal Council of Mbabane.



This follows that an employee of AMICAALL stationed in Mbabane is accused of stopping some activities during a children’s Christmas party held yesterday at the community kitchen allegedly because of Mfanzile Hlophe’s death.



AMICAALL is the Alliance of Mayors Initiative to Combat HIV/AIDS at Local Level.

According to sources, children of that area were scheduled to have an end-of-year party where they would engage in different activities. These included dancing, playing different games and many other fun activities.



It is said a tent was to be pitched by the neighbourhood care point and a sound system connected to play music for the dozens of children.

The food had been donated by Children’s Cup International, which is in partnership with the municipal council in running the kitchen. The kitchen is owned by the municipal council.



At around 10am, it is said a woman who alleged she was from AMICAALL informed the care point administrators that they could not host the party for the children as the community was still mourning Hlophe’s death. This transpired in the presence of the food donors who had also brought many fun packs for the children.



Sadly, the children could not continue with the intended programme of the day. It was gathered that it was agreed that the children only be given the food that was prepared for the day then sent back home.

“Asati nekutsi ufunani la lomaspala ngobe asimufuni (We do not even know what the municipal council wants here because we do not want them),” one woman shouted.