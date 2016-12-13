RECUSAL APPLICATION BASELESS – MEDSCHEME

MBABANE – “The recusal application is brought on baseless grounds and it undermines the public confidence and is aimed at impugning the integrity of the learned judge.”



These were some of the submissions made by Medscheme in its answering papers where it is opposing the application for recusal of Judge Jacobus Annandale filed by Swazi Med.

In its application for the recusal of the judge, Swazi Med alleged that his (judge) impartiality was now in doubt.

This comes after the judge issued an alleged mysterious and/ or secret order in the matter.



It was also the company’s (Swazi Med) submission that Judge Annandale was disqualified by his actions.

In his answering affidavit, Director of Medscheme Tim Rametse contended that Swazi Med was not entitled to request the judge to recuse himself because they were concerned that he might not find in their favour when possibly another judge could.



He alleged that this was precisely what the respondent (Swazi Med) was seeking through the application. He described the application as a deliberate stratagem aimed at preventing Medscheme from securing the relief sought in the main application (application to stop the shareholders’ meeting).



“It is submitted that judicial officers should particularly be astute to ensure that the confidence in the Judiciary is not eroded which will be the consequence if judges recuse themselves every time a litigant is dissatisfied during the course of proceedings with rulings or interventions by the court,” argued Rametse.



The Medscheme director further submitted that judges were not simply silent umpires but permitted to ask probing questions and bias was not established because a judge had ruled against a particular party.