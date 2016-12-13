INCWALA HOLIDAY COULD BE SATURDAY

MBABANE – Speculation is to the effect that Ingatja is likely to be commissioned tomorrow by His Majesty King Mswati III, meaning the main Incwala could be danced on Saturday.



However, the Minister in charge of cultural events in the country, Princess Tsandzile, who heads the Ministry of Home Affairs, said information concerning the Incwala Holiday has not been communicated to her yet.



The regiments are eagerly waiting for His Majesty to commission the regiment to go and cut the sacred shrub. This only happens during the full phase of the moon after the dancing of the Little Incwala, which entered its 14th day yesterday.

Ingatja is the word that is used to describe young boys who participate in the fetching of the sacred shrubs (lusekwane) and red leaves (imbondvo) and other royal duties when assigned to do so.



The Ingatja and the regiment from the Hhohho region spent the night at Ntsanjeni Royal Kraal and they are expected to proceed to Ngabezweni Royal Residence today where they will camp until the King commissions them.

The Hhohho regiment will be joined by all the other regiments from the regions of the country and dance with the King before he commissions Ingatja.



Inkhanyeti Indvuna Masheshisa Kunene confirmed that Ingatja was yesterday commissioned at Buhleni Royal Residence to Ntsanjeni Royal Kraal.

“Yes, the King has spoken. we are leaving Buhleni for Ntsanjeni Royal Kraal where we will spend a night and proceed to Ngabezweni. From there we will get the order from the King,” he said briefly when called at around 2pm yesterday.