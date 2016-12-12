SCORNED WOMAN STORMS SBIS DEPUTY DIRECTOR’S HOUSE

MBABANE – The old adage that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned became a reality for Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) Deputy Director Gcinangaye Tsabedze on Friday.



Tsaebdze was forced to make a hurried call to the police, seeking protection after a woman attacked her while inside her house on Friday night.

This was when the berated woman stomed Tsabedze’s residence in Mbabane, accusing her of a litany of issues, which cannot be published because they could not be proven at the time of compiling this report.

It is said the woman has a long standing gripe against Tsabedze and decided to launch an attack after she had reliably gathered that SBIS employee was at her place of abode.



The irate woman allegedly vandalised Tsabedze’s property in the process.

She is alleged to have broke windows belonging to Tsabedze’s house. The name of the woman will not be mentioned for now as the matter is still being investigated by the police and the suspect has not yet been charged with any wrongdoing.

The vandalism of the property followed a tip-off received by the scorned woman insinuating certain rumours about Tsabedze’s conduct.

She then decided to pay a visit to Tsabedze’s home.



Narrating what unfolded while at the Times of Swaziland offices, the woman said she went to Tsabedze’s place of abode on Friday night and upon arrival, she said she stood outside the door for an extended period pleading with the people inside the house to let her in. She said she could gather, while standing at the doorstep, that Tsabedze was with a companion inside and the two were having a conversation.

The woman said she listened to the duo’s conversation inside the house and made several pleas to be allowed inside but to no avail.



Noting that her pleas were falling on deaf ears, she decided to apply violence and force to gain entry.

However, she failed to enter and that is when she decided to pelt the windows with stones and damaged them in the process.

It is then that she started speaking with the occupants of the house through the window. However, she noted that what was peculiar about the scene was that only Tsabedze was within the house though she was earlier convinced that there was more than one person inside.