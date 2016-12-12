3 MORE KILLED BY LIGHTNING

EKUFIKENI – Barely two weeks after six people were struck by lightning, with three of them dying on the spot, a family is grieving the death of three of their own after suffering a similar fate.



The three family members were struck dead by lightning on Friday at Ekufikeni in the Hhohho region.

The deceased have been identified as a 56-year-old woman and her two grandchildren.



The tragic incident happened during a storm that left a trail of damage around some parts of the country. This has left the community of Ekufikeni in shock as three lives were lost at once.

Patricia Petty Dlamini was with her grandchildren; Khethokuhle Mthupha (1) and Philisiwe Mavuso (3) around Ekufikeni under Nkhaba Inkhundla when they were struck by the bolt of lightning.



Thunderstorms are said to be common around the mountainous Ekufikeni area but residents said it was the first time they had seen people being struck dead at the same time.

According to the elderly woman’s brother, Alpheos Dlamini, Patricia left the house to drive away two goats which had entered the homestead just before a heavy downpour.

Her grandchildren normally followed her wherever she went, according Alpheos, and on the fateful day, it was a similar occurence.



Little did they know that it would be the last time they were taking a walk to the mountain side with their grandmother.

Alpheos said Patricia insisted on driving away the goats because she feared that they would eat the maize crop which was about knee high.

He said it was for this reason that she risked her life in driving away the goats a few minutes before the storm.



“We don’t even know whose goats they were,” said Alpheos.

Alpheos also revealed that the family had replanted their maize crop three times this year due to heavy storms which cause destruction. He said it was for this reason that his sister insisted on driving the goats away from the fields situated within the homestead.



Alpheos said while Patricia walked along a narrow footpath with the two children, she was struck by the bolt of lightning. She allegedly fell on a shrub next to the footpath. Her one-year-old granddaughter was still on her back and she died as well. Next to the two was the three-year-old granddaughter who was also struck dead.