ST MARK’S PARENTS TO PAY E1M TOP-UP FEES

MBABANE – Parents of pupils attending St Mark’s Primary School will not fully enjoy Free Primary Education (FPE) come 2017.

This, as they are required to pay over E1 million in top-up fees for certain budgeted expenses.



This transpired during a parents meeting held at the school premises on Saturday. Parents were made to commit to paying the required amount of E850 for each of their children before collecting report cards for the end of the year.

The school enrolment currently stands at 1 663 pupils. Head teacher of the school Bhekile Mabuza presented the proposal of the budgeted expenses to the parents during the meeting.

Mabuza said the FPE grant was not sufficient to cover the budgeted expenses for the school to operate, hence they required a top-up fee from the parents in order for it to operate smoothly. She justified the proposal, which was questioned by the parents who felt that it was too much.



According to Mabuza, some of the fees to be paid up by parents included maintenance, school fees, school feeding, wages, services (electricity and water) and security. Other expenses are bank charges, sports fees, practical arts, home economics, agriculture, workmen’s compensation and computer lessons.



She said the school was very old and needed to be refurbished as windows were broken and without the parents’ cooperation, it would cease to exist. The head teacher said government was not bothered on other expenses for the school and they had to find a way of raising the funds for the school to be operational.



“We cannot just leave other things hanging because government will not pay for them. The school needs constant maintenance, which includes painting of the classrooms to make the environment conducive for the pupils,” she informed parents.

Further, she noted that there were other things needed by the school to operate on a day to day basis including papers for printing and photocopying documents, ink and other stationery which was very expensive.

She noted that the funds to be paid by parents would complement those paid by government. Mabuza said they also had a challenge in paying wages for their support staff.

Vice Chairperson Alec Lushaba said the funds paid by government were specific, yet the school was an English Medium institution and had commitments which government did not support.

Lushaba said they could not keep on postponing the requirements of the school.



He said the budget for support staff was to be catered for by the parents. “The kitchen is another added responsibility which is compulsory because of the feeding scheme grant from the FPE and cannot be ignored.”

He noted that the review of government’s contribution was taking forever, yet costs continue to hike.