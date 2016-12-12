CHIEF SHOOTS AT POLITICAL ACTIVIST

SITEKI – A political activist miraculously escaped unhurt after he was shot at, allegedly by a prominent chief, on Saturday afternoon.



The dramatic incident reportedly took place at a volatile chiefdom within the Lubombo region, which has been unstable since the torching of the royal kraal (umphakatsi) early this year.

It is said that the political activist, who is one of the three men who were arrested in connection with the arson attack at the umphakatsi, was seated next to a shopping complex when the chief allegedly confronted him and questioned his presence in the area.

The political activist is a resident of the area but, according to media reports, he was barred from visiting the area as one of the conditions for bail.



However, it was gathered from his family that the bail conditions had since been revised and, a result, he was now allowed to visit the area but to stay one kilometre away from the umphakatsi.

According to a source, during the alleged shooting incident on Saturday, the chief reminded the political activist that he was not welcome in the area.



An argument is said to have ensued between the two before the chief withdrew discharged his firearm and opened fire at the political activist.

“He miraculously dodged bullets and fled into nearby sugar cane fields,” said a source, while also adding that the alleged shooting incident took place in full view of other residents.



The source added that, after shooting at the political activist, the chief drove off, leaving onlookers in shock.

The chief could not be reached for comment. The headman of the chiefdom declined to comment on the matter.



“I do not know the story you’re asking me about,” he briefly stated in a telephonic interview, yesterday afternoon.

Attempts to get a comment from the political activist also hit a snag as his mobile phone was switched off when called yesterday.