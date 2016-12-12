CIVIL SERVANTS TO BE PAID ON 15TH

MBABANE – Although government has a cash flow problem, civil servants will be happy to know that they will be paid early this month, starting from the 15th.

This is meant to allow the public servants to shop early for the festive season.



Minister of Public Service Owen Nxumalo confirmed the early pay during an interview last Friday.

The minister said he had spoken to officers at the ministry of Finance and was assured that the public servants would start getting paid as early as the 15th.

“They said everything would be done as it has been done in the previous years so there is no need for panic from the public servants. Ordinarily, government employees start getting paid on the 20th of each month with Members of Parliament and ministers being paid on that date.



The current monthly wage bill, which is one of the highest in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is about E640 million.

This was shot up by the salary review exercise known as ‘dvuladvula’.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has always recommended that government reduces the wage bill, while Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini has urged his colleagues in other ministries to freeze the hiring of new staff.



Meanwhile, Nxumalo who is two months in office, advised the government employees to spend their money wisely and not blow it on worthless things.

“They must remember that while they celebrate the holidays, there is always January to consider with school fees and other necessities,” said Nxumalo.

He said they would also work on ensuring that civil servants were also paid early in January 2017.



While government has money to pay civil servants, a large number of its suppliers are owed about E1.1billion for services rendered.

The Finance minister had asked for patience from the suppliers stating in his mid -term budget review that they would be paid soon.