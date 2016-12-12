TEEN STEALS, CRASHES MUM’S CAR, GIRL DIES

MANZINI – An 18-year-old teenager died on the spot after the car she was travelling in, driven by her unlicensed ‘age mate’, overturned near The Vibe, at Ngwane Park on Saturday afternoon.



Information gathered in court yesterday is that the driver, Junior Miguel Mavis of KaShali, near Ngwane Park drove negligently around the place, lost control of the vehicle, a Chevrolet sedan, and overturned.

The girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, Temakhonkhosi Neliswa Hlophe of Ludzeludze, died on the spot while another passenger, Sibusiso Nhlengetfwa (19) of Mbabane, sustained injuries to the neck and was taken to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital where he was treated and discharged.



Reliable sources revealed that the vehicle belonged to the suspect’s mother and had been taken without her permission.

When paramedics and traffic officers arrived at the scene, other people, including Nhlengetfwa, were trying to pull the deceased from the extensively damaged vehicle through a window.

However, it is believed that she was no longer breathing at the time and her lifeless body was taken by a government ambulance to the hospital, where medical doctors certified her dead.

The suspect was not injured when the accident occurred.



During his appearance in court yesterday, he was informed that he would have to make a bail application during his next court appearance next week.

The charge sheet states that the suspect at 2:45pm at Ngwane Park, along Thelma Street, while driving a Chevrolet sedan, drove negligently, lost control of it and it overturned.

Mavis was charged with culpable homicide and for driving the said vehicle while he was unlicensed.

Particulars of the incident are that the suspect drove at a high speed and failed to keep left.



He also allegedly failed to apply brakes on time and to avoid an accident which a reasonable driver would have avoided.

When recording statements, Mavis said he was trying to avoid a huge pothole when he lost control of the vehicle.

He is expected back in court next week, where he will appear before the Principal magistrate David Khumalo.