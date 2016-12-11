MARTIN’S E212M LOAN BLUNDER

Martin Dlamini (C), the Minister of Finance, was photographed by officials from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signing a E212 million Loan Agreement for the construction of a 250-bed National Referral Hospital in Manzini, while Prince Hlang

MANZINI – Finance Minister Martin Gobizandla Dlamini is alleged to have illegally committed the taxpayer to a loan of E212 million for the construction of a 250-bed National Referral Hospital in Manzini.



This, he allegedly did without the involvement of parliament, as required by the Constitution of the Kingdom of Swaziland.

Though the minister denies ever signing for the loan with Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, he was photographed endorsing his signature at a signing ceremony held in Mbabane early this year.

Questioned on this act, the minister insisted that he had not signed the loan agreement.



However, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development issued a public statement and posted it on its official website, confirming the signing of the loan agreement.

Reads the statement from the Kuwait Fund: “A loan agreement was signed today (February 19, 2016) in Mbabane between the Kingdom of Swaziland and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, where the Fund will extend a loan of Kuwait Dinars 4 500 000 - (i.e. equivalent to US$15.3 million) to help finance the National Referral Hospital Project in the Kingdom of Swaziland.”



The financiers stated the minister committed government to a 25-year loan repayment period.

According to Kuwait Fund, the loan was signed on behalf of the Kingdom of Swaziland by Dlamini, the Minister of Finance while Hamad S Al-Omar, the Deputy Director-General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed on behalf of the fund.



The financiers flew to Swaziland for the signing ceremony, in which Prince Hlangusemphi, the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, was in attendance as well.

The Kuwait Fund further revealed that Hassan Bader Al-Oqab, the Ambassador of Kuwait to South Africa and Abdul Rahman Al-Hashim, the Regional Manager for Central, East and Southern African countries for the Fund witnessed the signing ceremony.



They mentioned that they would advance the loan to Swaziland for the country to undertake the hospital project on a site in Manzini.

The financiers went on to explain that the loan would be for a period of 25 years, including a five-year grace period and will be amortised in 40 semi-annual instalments.

