LOST SWAZI SHIP WORTH E630M

MBABANE – Mangomeni Ndzimandze, former Army Commander, has come out to say government spent US$45 million on purchasing the cargo ship that disappeared mysteriously in the early 1990s.

In today’s current exchange rate, this would be E630 million.



The army legend was part of the delegation sent by King Sobhuza II to Holland to buy the then brand new ship.

Presently, suspicion is rife that the ship possibly sailing at sea, off the coast of Liberia in West Africa could be the one belonging to the Swaziland Government.

It was recently filmed by a German photographer sailing off the coast of Liberia.



It still bears the naeme of the country ‘Swaziland.’

Meanwhile, the delgation commissioned by King Sobhuza II to buy the ship in Holland was reportedly led by Princess Phumelele, now a Senator.

Holland, a country in north Western Europe, is famously known as the Netherlands.

It is a ruled by King Willem-Alexander, the oldest child of Queen Beatrix.



Queen Beatrix is the child of Queen Juliana who is reported to have helped Swaziland buy the brand new ship at the ‘reasonable’ price of US$45 million, the equivalent of E630 million at the current exchange rate.

Queen Juliana had ascended to the Throne on September 4, 1948. She ruled until 1980.

She died in 2004 at the age of 94.



In fact, the former army commander was ordered by the King to be Princess Phumelele’s bodyguard because she was expected to pay a courtesy call Queen Jualina.

In an interview, Ndzimandze confirmed that he indeed formed part of the delegation commissioned by the King, in March 1978, to go to Holland to buy the vessel.

He does not know how the ship got lost and disputed a statement by Percy Simelane, Government Press Secretary, to the effect that the Swazi Government had never owned a ship.

“The country bought a brand new ship, I don’t know how it got lost,” said Ndzimandze.



“We were at Embo State House when the King commissioned us to Holland to buy the ship.”

He revealed that he was present when the delegation reported to King Sobhuza II about eventual acquisition of the vessel.

He said a Swazi delegation even went to Maputo, Mozambique to view the ship on delivery.