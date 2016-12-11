HOW SWAZIBANK WILL MAKE A PROFIT

EZULWINI – Zakhele Lukhele, Managing Director (MD) of the Swaziland Development and Savings Bank (SwaziBank), is not satisfied with the profit the institution made in the previous financial year.



The SwaziBank which employs 320 people, generated a total profit of E27.6 million.

This was a marginal decrease from the E29.02 million made in the 2013/2014 financial year. During the previous financial year, it can be said that the bank generated total revenue of E279.9 million.



Addressing the bank’s workers at their Christmas party held at Royal Swazi Spa Convention Centre in Ezulwini yesterday, the Managing Director said the bank was confident that profitability would improve in the current financial year ending March 2017.



He was hopeful the institution would recover its financial footing and perform better. Lukhele revealed that the bank incurred high costs which had a negative effect on profits.

“We need to reduce costs in order to realise good profits,” he said.

The party began at 2pm and was expected to end around 9pm.



In attendance were among others, Sibongile Mdluli, Chairperson of the SwaziBank Board, members of the bank and Sizakele Dlamini, Director Corporate Services in the Ministry of Finance.

Nozizwe Mulela, Executive Manager Business Banking, was the Master of Ceremonies. Mulela is also the Chairperson of the Swaziland Television Authority (STVA).

Gospel musician, Nduduzo Matse entertained them with music.



Meanwhile, the MD continued to say he was hopeful negotiations with workers’ representatives over salary increment would be fruitful.

He received a loud round of applause when he said it was a matter of weeks before the bank reached consensus with the workers’ representatives.

In order to improve bank performance, Lukhele mentioned that his financial organisation would introduce new products to compete in the banking sector.

He said he would not reveal them yet as they were still to unveil them officially. He disclosed that SwaziBank had devised a strategy to, among other things, improve productivity and manage risks.

He said his speech would not be long because a Christmas party was not an occasion of speeches but an event where they should celebrate and have fun.