I AM SO SORRY - APOSTLE JEREMIAH

Apostle Jeremiah Dlamini having a moment with his second wife Nolwazi.

MBABANE – More than four years after he deserted her, renowned Apostle Jeremiah Dlamini has decided to ask his first wife and the entire Swazi nation to forgive him.



Dlamini is the founder of the once popular Faith Christian Faith Fellowship in Ngwane Park, Manzini.

He now regrets rushing into marrying another woman after his first marriage experienced challenges.



Through his actions, he feels a lot of people have died of sin, some have lost faith and others feel there is no God.

In January 2012, the apostle declared that he was to marry Nolwazi Kunene as his second wife through the Swazi Law and Custom.

It had been reported that for four years before 2012, his first marriage was already on the rocks.



The declaration by the apostle to marry another woman, the younger Nokwazi Kunene, earned him a cow from Robert Zwane who was Senator at the time.

During the interview, he made it clear that his apology did not mean he was going back to his wife, Sibongile Shongwe.

Dlamini made the confession at the Times SUNDAY offices in Mbabane on Thursday afternoon.



Before the confession, Dlamini publicly invited the nation to his church, promising to deliver a special message, which turned out to be the confession.

He had said, “On Sunday, people will get to know what I have for them. I therefore invite everyone in the country, whether it is someone who was once a member of the Faith Christian Fellowship but for some reason left the church, was a visitor or even those who have never set foot in the church but admired the ministry, to a special Sunday at the church in Ngwane Park, Manzini.”



After the said Sunday service, the apostle then decided to approach this newspaper. This was because there were no journalists at the prayer service.

In his explanation, Apostle Jeremiah said the recent visit by Nigerian Prophet Philip Osung was like a lit matchstick thrown into fuel, as far as the special message was concerned.

“When the Nigerian prophet was here, after the revivals, he made it clear that God wanted me to continue with His ministry. That is why I decided to confess to the people who have sinned because of my actions. God insisted that the latter glory will be better than the former glory and I shall smile again,” he said.