4HIM GUARD CHARGED FOR MANGWANENI MAN’S DEATH

Khuphuka Dlamini at the Mbabane Magistrates Court yesterday. (pic: Sibusiso Shange)

MBABANE –The question; ‘why is someone not arrested for brutal murder of Mfanzile Hlophe’ has been answered as one of the guards has appeared before court.



Khuphuka Dlamini, an employee of 4Him Security Services has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Mfanzile Hlophe of Mangwaneni, Mbabane.

Dlamini (35) of Herefords made his appearance before Mbabane Magistrate Sifiso Vilakati yesterday charged with murder.



When informed about his rights to legal representation, Dlamini told the court that he would instruct an attorney and the Crown applied that he be remanded in custody.

Vilakati advised him to engage the High Court for bail due to the nature of the offence.

Hlophe is the resident who lost his life after Dlamini allegedly doused him with petrol and was set alight in the presence of his 12-year-old child while his wife was away at work.



This was after an altercation that allegedly emanated from the invasion of Hlophe’s homestead by Dlamini, who was in a company of other 4Him Security Guards and city rangers.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the guards and rangers arrived at Hlophe’s homestead armed with hammers and fire extinguishers and surrounded the house after entering the premises through the main gate and others jumping over the barbed wire fencing.

They are said to have informed Hlophe that they were there to talk to him, something that he disapproved of. Others stated that they saw Hlophe wielding a spear, presumably in an attempt to deter the guards from coming close to his house.



They said the commotion started after Hlophe attacked the guards carrying a burning spear, which had piece of rubber at its tip. Hlophe was said to have attempted to chase the uniformed mob out of his home before it could demolish his newly-built two-roomed house.



The men in uniform were said to have ran helter-skelter in fear. However, the residents said they saw one man carrying a yellow bucket with a substance they suspected to be petrol while his colleagues ran away from Hlophe in fear of their lives.

They said they also saw the guard standing by one of the corners of the house with the bucket. “The security guard intentionally threw the bucket at Hlophe then made a run for it,” narrated the residents.



One of the three eyewitnesses said all they saw next was a huge flame all over Hlophe’s body. The witnesses further narrated how Hlophe rolled down from his front yard, off a cliff, and into the road which is about 50 metres away from his house.

As he screamed in pain, the witnesses said they saw the officers running towards the MCM van which they had parked by the road.



