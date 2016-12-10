WE ARE PREGNANT, SO WHAT? - TEEN MUMS

HLATIKHULU – People may feel pity for teenagers who drop out from school due to pregnancy but some of them are not at all regretful.



The Shiselweni region recorded statistics that sent shock waves throughout the country with 598 teenagers who fell pregnant within eight months.

A visit around the region uncovered the various emotions and perceptions carried by the teen mothers.



Only a few of those interviewed regret for falling pregnant and having to drop out of school.

They have also ruled out poverty, saying their indulgence in early sex had nothing to do with their being impoverished or domestic violence.

“I just fell in love with a schoolmate and we started having sex,” said a Grade VII pupil who was impregnated by a Form III pupil.



Most of the homesteads that were visited are standard, electrified and have breadwinners who are able to provide for the children.

The fact that most of these teens are having sex out of willingness and just for fun is substantiated by the fact that some of the girls come from stable families while even those who are poor have been impregnated by young boys who have never had means of providing anything for them.



Youngest



The youngest of the interviewees was 13 years of age and was doing Grade VI when she started dating the father of her daughter who was in Form IV.

At 14, she fell pregnant and continued to sit for her examinations where she obtained a second class pass before she delivered her baby the following year.

Her boyfriend has just completed school and is not yet in college while the girl is at home raising the baby.



Her guardian, identified only as Make Nkambule, said the situation was worse in her family because two other teens have also dropped out of school and they are nursing babies aged four months and seven months, respectively.

“We did everything possible as a family to teach the girls accordingly but they just chose to be wayward,” she said.



Anticipating



She said it was very disappointing to a parent because they were anticipating a bright future for their children.

Most of the teen mothers and mothers-to-be claim to be very knowledgeable on sexuality issues.

“We learn about this from school and at home but it just slips out of the mind when you are in love,” said *Busi who dropped out in Form II at Mandulo High School.

She said at her area they even have condoms distributed in local shops for anyone to access.