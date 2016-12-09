BREAD PRICE GOES UP

MBABANE – Bread may no longer be a daily meal for some families as a loaf now costs E11.70.



The increase is reflected in the new gazette Legal Notice No.196 of 2016, which came into effect on December 1, 2016.

The price of a loaf of brown bread, which weighs 800 grammes, has also reached new heights of E10.15 from E9. A majority of the loaves of bread have increased by E1.10.



The gazette, which was issued by Deputy Price Controller AM Hlophe from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, states that a loaf of white bread which weighs 800g will cost E11.70 while the 700g will sell at E10.65.

Half a loaf of brown bread will now sell at E4.75 from E4.50.



One of the bakery owners, who was interviewed, said the increase had been necessitated by the ever increasing United States Dollar as the supplies were now very expensive to import. Director of Prime Bakery Muaz Mansur said they specialised mostly on the 700g and 600g loaves.

“The ingredients for making bread are imported and the suppliers are also importing smaller quantities because of the expense involved, which is why we approached the ministry for an increase in bread prices,” said Mansur.



He also said the drought had also had a negative effect on farmers of wheat products and as a result, running costs had increased.

The new gazette cancels out Legal Notice No.50 of 2015, which was issued on May 1, 2016 and has been cited as the Maximum Wholesale and Retail Prices of Bread Notice, 2016. It states that maximum wholesale and retail price of bread other than fancy bread has been set out in the schedule.



A 600g loaf of brown bread has increased by E1.20 as it previously cost E7.20, but has now gone up to E8.30.